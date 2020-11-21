Attack On Titan Shares New Season Four Art For The Survey Corps

✖

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime is on its way and Studio MAPPA is taking the reins of the series from Wit Studio to tell the last story of the Survey Corps, and new pictures give us a fresh take on what the Survey Corps is going to look like for this adventure that will bring an end to the war between Marley and Eldia. MAPPA has been hitting the news lately not just thanks to their work on Hajime Isayama's dark franchise, but also thanks in part to their work on the popular series of The God of High School and Jujutsu Kaisen!

The fourth season will see events take place that were once thought impossible for Eren Jaeger and his friends in the Survey Corps, wherein they will finally be bringing the war directly to the nation of Marley. In the first poster released for the new anime season, the tables had clearly turned as Eren in his "Attack Titan" form was seen towering over the nation of Marley with Reiner beneath him. The fourth season is set to be the darkest entry into the series so far, and it's definitely clear that Studio MAPPA will have its work cut out for it!

Reddit User Srlope shared these brand new drawings from Studio MAPPA, that give us new looks at the Survey Corps sporting new outfits to get them prepared for the upcoming assault on the Nation of Marley, that is sure to throw a number of curveballs toward fans of the dark franchise:

The manga for Attack On Titan has entered its final battle, shifting the power structure from Marley to Eldia, even going so far as changing up the ultimate villain to a far more familiar and disturbing enemy. With a new Survey Corps having to be created in order to combat this threat, we can't wait to see how MAPPA is able to translate some of the biggest moments from the final chapters of Attack On Titan?

