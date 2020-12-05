Attack on Titan Releases New Season 4 Poster

✖

Attack on Titan has released a new poster for its fourth and final season. After first being revealed following the end of the third season's second part, the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. There's something a bit more special surrounding this new season because not only is it taking on the massive final arc of Hajime Isayama's original series, being animated by new studio MAPPA, and the fact it's starting outside of the standard Fall 2020 anime season, but we know so very little about how the final adaptation has shaped up.

With the premiere of Attack on Titan's fourth and final season only just a day away from the time of this writing, the official Twitter account for the final season has revealed a brand new poster teasing the huge conflicts in the series to come. Like seen in the debut trailer for the season, we're going to be introduced to all kinds of new human and Titan threats. Check it out for yourself below:

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season will be debuting on December 6th, and fans will be able to check out the new season on both Crunchyroll and Funimation alongside its debut in Japan. Funimation has also confirmed that an English SimulDub release will launch at a later date, but they will be offering the English subtitled version for fans who want to check it out there.

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season is officially described as such, "It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment reached the shoreline, and the world looks different now. Things are heating up as the fate of the Scout Regiment—and the people of Paradis—are determined at last. However, Eren is missing. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians result in the war of all wars?"

What do you think of the newest poster for Attack on Titan's final outing? Will you be tuning into the premiere? What are you hoping to see in the new season?