Attack on Titan Trends as Fans Hype Season 4 Premiere
Attack on Titan fans have gotten the series trending as they hype the premiere of the fourth and final season. After being announced following the end of the third season, fans have been waiting quite a while for the anime to take on the final arc of Hajime Isayama's original manga series. The final arc of the series is the biggest in the series yet as the foundation of the entire story begins to change right from its opening moments, so it's no real mystery as to why fans have been so hyped for its big premiere.
The fourth and final season will be taking Eren Yeager and the other members of the Survey Corps outside of their island as they take on the region of Marley, and this massive season will be taken over by Studio MAPPA rather than WIT Studio from the first three seasons of the series. While fans have not seen much in terms of previews for this last go around, they are still incredibly hyped.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Attack on Titan's fourth and final season premiere, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
A New Look for Eren!
yeah I know I'm late but🥺...— 好嬤吉🗝️ (@007Hibiki) December 5, 2020
countdown......🥺.........#AttackOnTitan #erenyeager pic.twitter.com/qmIcWKCREq
What Will the Final OP Sound Like?
#AttackonTitanFinalSeason#AttackOnTitan
ME AND THE HOMIES TOMORROW WHEN SEASON 4 COMES OUT: pic.twitter.com/pSMgUI0TUf— claire is on follow limit pls dont unf!! || 📌 (@whoreforhange) December 5, 2020
1 Day Left!
#attackontitan Attack on Titan final season 1 day countdown! pic.twitter.com/XbhGtSZo3l— Theamazingspino (@theamazingspino) December 5, 2020
Get Ready Anime Fans!
Anime Only Manga Readers #attackontitanseason4 #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/6yqDkIqNT7— ❀ (@Gardenofanime) December 5, 2020
LET'S GOOOOOOOO
LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOOOOO#AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackOnTitan #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/3abcWq0JIl— Panther | #attackontitanfinalseason (@_PantherYT_) December 5, 2020
Prepare for WAY More Reiner!
ONE DAY UNTIL ATTACK ON TITAN FINAL SEASON!!! 😳#AttackOnTitan #attackontitanseason4 #aot #reinerbraun pic.twitter.com/MzQoLSQd68— strawberry 🌱 AOT S4 📢 (@sberrymacchiato) December 5, 2020
Our Favorites Will Return!
1 DAY UNTIL THE FINAL SEASON!!!#attackontitan #shingekinokyojin pic.twitter.com/WCgEFeEe6z— alexx ☁️ (@alexxxshine) December 5, 2020
Time to Join the Squad!
wait you aren't a part of aot squad in 2020? damn bro that's kinda sad SASAGEYO SASAGEYO #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #LETSFUCKINGGO pic.twitter.com/puPODvgrVe— noodle 🍜 (@kuuroramen) December 5, 2020
Such a Long Wait...
The end of a long wait like a century #attackontitan #shingekinokyojin pic.twitter.com/qNmDFcRZJF— Kübra Genç (@kubrakisisi) December 5, 2020
"Spoilers Without Context"
Attack on titan Season 4 spoilers without context #AttackOnTitan #Shingekinokyojin pic.twitter.com/h5kf55MVnb— Berna (@kawaiikakyoin) November 28, 2020