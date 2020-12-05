Attack on Titan Trends as Fans Hype Season 4 Premiere

Attack on Titan fans have gotten the series trending as they hype the premiere of the fourth and final season. After being announced following the end of the third season, fans have been waiting quite a while for the anime to take on the final arc of Hajime Isayama's original manga series. The final arc of the series is the biggest in the series yet as the foundation of the entire story begins to change right from its opening moments, so it's no real mystery as to why fans have been so hyped for its big premiere.

The fourth and final season will be taking Eren Yeager and the other members of the Survey Corps outside of their island as they take on the region of Marley, and this massive season will be taken over by Studio MAPPA rather than WIT Studio from the first three seasons of the series. While fans have not seen much in terms of previews for this last go around, they are still incredibly hyped.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Attack on Titan's fourth and final season premiere