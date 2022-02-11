Attack On Titan: Armin’s Actor Reveals the Hero’s Biggest Fear in Season 4

While Eren Jaeger has gone through plenty of changes in the latest season of Attack On Titan, the problem with Armin is that he hasn’t changed much since the earlier seasons of the dark franchise. Though Armin now has the ability to transform into the Colossal Titan following the events of the final episodes of the third season, it seems that this newfound power won’t be enough to take down the upcoming threat to the world from his former best friend. Recently, we had the opportunity to speak with English voice actor Josh Grelle to discuss Armin’s state of mind.

In the first half of the final season, Armin was attempting to clean up the mess left by Eren, as the youngest Jaeger led an attack on the nation of Marley in order to make contact with his brother Zeke. The former best friends found themselves at odds, with Eren delivering some nasty remarks to both Armin and Mikasa, with the new Colossal Titan coming to blows with his best friend as a result.

Josh Grelle, the English voice actor that brings Armin Arlert to life, shared the character’s biggest fear in this final season of the dark series known as Attack On Titan:

By now, I think, by this season, he’s definitely, a lot of that bright-eyed hope and everything that he had for seeing the outside world and everything, has diminished because he’s seen that, just like Eren, he’s seen that beyond the walls, there’s just more fight to have. There’s more struggle. There’s more people that, not only people that hate him and just because of what he is and what all of Paradis’ people are, but also people that have been lied to, that are also being oppressed and struggling because of who they are. I think he’s coming to the conclusion that the world is just a painful, awful place all the time, and he doesn’t see a way out of it. But he’s trying his best. I think he’s really afraid of what Eren’s going to do, going to try next because of the ramifications of that.”

