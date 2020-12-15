Attack on Titan Season 4 Drops a Huge Tease About Falco's Future

✖

Attack on Titan is as confusing as it comes from time to time. The series has no problem dragging fans along with questions that leave more blanks than answers. Of course, that has only increased during the manga's final arc, and it seems one of the recent episodes of season four is adding to speculation over Falco.

The moment in question went down in season four's second episode. The update shows the boy laying on the ground after celebrating a hard-won battle. Falco is shown lying on his back with can arm reached up to the sky. The warrior wakes up shortly after, and he asks those around him a telling question.

"Wasn't I flying around with a sword just now," he asks.

This question is strange on its own, but its becomes a whole conspiracy when you tie it to the most recent chapter of the manga. The issue ends with Falco and Annie heading to battle to rescue the Paradis soldiers from Eren as he continues his path to global genocide. Falco discovers he is able to fly as his Jaw Titan is covered with feathers, and the chapter's final pages shows Falco flying away with an armed Mikasa in his grip. This stunning shot is shown from the group up, and fans are wondering if this moment in the manga is the dream Falco experienced.

If that is the case, Attack on Titan fans have some big questions about Falco. Not only does it tease his future in a way only readers would get, but netizens are curious how this premonition came about. Eren experienced them through the series given his Founding Titan future, so some fans think Falco may be the soldier who inherits the Founding Titan from Eren before the manga ends. Others believe this vision was prompted by the shared 'paths' that every Eldian shares through the Founding Titan. But either way, fans are giving kudos to the anime for dropping his sneaky detail in.

What do you make of this Attack on Titan theory? Does it hold up to much scrutiny?