‘Attack on Titan’ Season One Can Be Yours For Free Now

While fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of the series in April, now is the best time to revisit the series from the beginning. Luckily for fans, it has gotten just a bit easier.

The first 13 episodes of the English language broadcast of the series is now free on the Microsoft Store (which you can click on here). This batch of episodes, dubbed Season 101 in the Microsoft Store, will be free on the store until February 14 at 5AM EST.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the first two seasons of the series are available on other streaming platforms, this free price tag will definitely be a great way to ease in any newcomers without a hefty buy in.

Attack on Titan has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with season three.

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making season 3,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview.

“Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titan released December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.