Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 1 Shares Surprising Rumbling Art

Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Conclusion Arc is getting ready to premiere the first half of the anime's grand finale in just a couple more days, and to help countdown to the anime's big return is some surprisingly funny art for The Rumbling! The second part of the fourth and final season of the anime ended with Eren Yeager activating the Titans in the walls, and set out the Rumbling to destroy the rest of the world. It's certainly a frightening image that shows just how terrible of a situation humanity finds itself in as the world comes to an end.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will be premiering its first special later this week, and the official Twitter account behind the anime has been counting down to the new special's premiere with a slate of special illustrations. The latest shared from 3DCG animator Takuma Kaneko is certainly the wildest one yet as it offers a much more hilarious take on the Rumbling than we would ever get to see in the actual series. You can check it out below as shared by the Attack on Titan's official account:

What to Know for Attack on Titan's Big Comeback

Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Conclusion Arc will be premiering the first of its two currently planned specials on March 3rd overseas, but the exact timing for its streaming releases for international fans has yet to be announced at the time of this writing. The release date for the second and final special in this slate has yet to be revealed either, but it is currently scheduled for a launch around the world later this year.

This first special is also slated to run for an hour, and as for what to expect from the first of these two grand finale specials, Attack on Titan teases its premiere as such, "Eren activates The Rumbling in an attempt to destroy the world. Countless Titans begin their march, trampling down everything in their path. Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, Hanae, Reiner, Annie, Pieck, and the mortally wounded Levi.. the remaining ones challenge the final battle to stop Eren."

What are you hoping to see from The Rumbling in Attack on Titan's grand finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!