Attack on Titan Reveals Release Window For Series Finale Part 2

Fans in North America are dying to watch the latest installment of Attack on Titan's series finale, with the recent episode having just finished airing in Japan and throwing some earth-shattering moments at viewers. While there's been no official confirmation as to when the episode will hit streaming services, the dark anime franchise has confirmed a release window for the final episode of the series that will pit the Scout Regiment against their former friend Eren Jaeger. With Eren leading an army of Colossal Titans, this will be the biggest battle of the series to date.

When last we left the story of the Survey Corps, Eren Jaeger was able to acquire the power of the Founding Titan and used his newfound ability to release all the Colossal Titans in the walls of Paradis. Now having the biggest army the world has ever seen at his disposal, Eren is marching on the world and is looking to trample everyone and everything that is a threat to his friends, and unfortunately, Jaeger sees most of the world's population as such. As spoilers start to hit the net for the latest installment, the first part of the series finale might just have the darkest and most brutal moments of the series so far.

Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 2 Release Window

The last episode of Attack on Titan is set to air this fall, with MAPPA releasing an ominous trailer that has fans wondering just how the battle between Eren and the Scout Regiment will come to an end and if the world can survive the fallout from the conflict:

While there has been debate about whether Eren is in the right with his stance on attacking the world, the latest episode might just change a few minds as the new Founding Titan reveals the lengths that he is willing to take when it comes to helping the people of Paradis. The stake of the series have never been higher and its clear that Studio MAPPA isn't pulling any punches when it comes to ending Hajime Isayama's masterpiece.

Are you dying to see the latest episode of Attack on Titan?