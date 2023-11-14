Attack on Titan's "The Rumbling" Band Announces US Tour

Attack on Titan might have ended its anime adaptation this month, but that doesn't mean the story of the Scout Regiment won't resonate in the anime world for years to come. Known for some of the best opening themes in anime history, it's hard to debate that "The Rumbling" reigns supreme when it comes to tracks from the brutal anime. Now, the band responsible for one of Attack on Titan's biggest tracks is set to tour North America next year to celebrate the franchise's finale.

The Rumbling wasn't just the name of the critically acclaimed track for Attack on Titan, it was the name of the army of Colossal Titans that had been lying dormant inside of Paradis' walls for quite some time. When Eren Jaeger was able to strike a deal with Ymir, the Founding Titan, and receive her power, he was able to leverage the power of the Rumbling to put his genocidal plan into action. The band known as Sim was able to create a perfect melody to express both the terror and power of the Rumbling, while mixing in Eren's shaky emotional state as he tried to kill most of the world's population. Sim's upcoming North American tour will give fans the chance to relive the pivotal moment from the anime.

The Rumbling is Coming to North America – SiM Tour Dates

SiM will be arriving in North America in April of next year, touring across the country until next May. Tickets for the performance will go on sale this week on Wednesday, November 15th. You can purchase the tickets that are arriving later this week by clicking here and using the code "CRUNCHYROLL".

(Photo: SiM)

While Attack on Titan's anime might have ended, there is one more story in the chamber when it comes to the world of the Scout Regiment. Next year, creator Hajime Isayama will be releasing a new artbook for his beloved franchise, not only taking the opportunity to share new art work, but a brand new story focusing on his universe. Details regarding the new story remain a mystery though Isayama has stated in the past that he had one more tale in mind when it came to Captain Levi.

