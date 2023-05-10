Attack on Titan Highlights Its Horror Roots With New Universal Studios Event

Attack on Titan is preparing to end its long run as one of the biggest anime series. With only one episode before the Scout Regiment takes a bow this fall, the series from creator Hajime Isayama has certainly had a major effect on the anime landscape. In Japan, Universal Studios has taken the opportunity to highlight some major anime scenes by giving them park attractions, with Attack on Titan recently featured by fans for having some truly ghastly real-life recreations of some of the series' most brutal moments.

The bleak nature of Attack on Titan has only continued to this day. Attack on Titan Season 4 has easily been one of the darkest and most grotesque seasons of the anime adaptation to date, with the latest episode giving anime viewers a ground-eye view of just how horrible Eren Jaeger's Rumbling is. With an army of Colossal Titans stepping across the world outside of the borders of Paradis, the vast majority of the world's population has died as a result of The Rumbling. While the Scouts have engaged with Eren on the battlefield thanks to some quick thinking, it's going to take some serious work to take down their former friend and save what is left of the world.

Attack on Titan's Universal Horror

At present, the Universal Studios of North America have yet to confirm whether Attack on Titan will hit the West. While the theme park in Japan has seen various Titans given life-sized recreations, one fan was able to snap a few shots of the gory horror scenes that recreate some of the franchise's roughest moments. Needless to say, we wouldn't expect these ghastly scenes to make their way to the West by any stretch of the imagination.

While the Titans still have one big last hooray, fans shouldn't expect a sequel series any time soon, if ever, from creator Hajime Isayama. The mangaka has been quite adamant that an Attack on Titan 2 isn't in the cards, though Isayama has stated that he might return for a short story focusing on Captain Levi. Regardless of whether a sequel emerges, Attack on Titan will go down as one of the biggest anime in the history of the medium.

Do you think the Titans will one day storm their way to the Universal Studios of the U.S.? What anime deserve their own theme park attractions? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.