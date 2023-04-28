Attack on Titan Reveals Armin's Colossal Figure

At the tail end of Attack on Titan's third season, the Scout Regiment was granted a major boon in their fight for survival. Following a dire fight against Bertholdt, Reiner, and Zeke in their Colossal, Armored, and Beast Titan forms, Armin was chosen to survive as he lay on the precipice of death. Gaining the power of the Colossal Titan, Armin has shown some serious restraint when it comes to unleashing this power, but now you can own a new figure that packages the behemoth in a much smaller form.

The one time that we witnessed Armin transforming into the Colossal Titan in Attack on Titan Season 4, anime viewers were able to witness how much damage the transformation alone could instill. When the Colossal Titan's power is accessed, the resulting transformation will unleash an explosion similar to that of an atom bomb. In attempting to save Eren Jaeger from the nation of Marley, Armin killed a number of soldiers and innocent residents of Marley. While Armin hasn't unleashed his strength as the Colossal Titan in fighting against Eren and his Rumbling, it wouldn't be a surprise if we were to see once again Armin rely on this power in fighting against his former best friend.

Armin on Titan

Good Smile revealed a first look at the new figure that once again shows off Armin's Colossal Titan form. The figure is retailing for around $60 USD and pre-orders are open now for a fall release. While Armin is now only one of many Colossal Titans that are populating the world thanks to Eren unleashing the Rumbling from their island's walls, he definitely is the most important.

From "Attack on Titan" comes an L size POP UP PARADE figure of Armin Arlert in his appearance as the Colossus Titan! A rerelease of POP UP PARADE Eren Yeager: Attack Titan Ver. is also up for preorder!



Preorder: https://t.co/3iiyctuWhk#AttackOnTitan #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/eFvQ5Lo2ql — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) April 27, 2023

While the Attack on Titan series finale is slated to arrive this fall, the dark anime has yet to reveal an official release date for the final journey of the Scout Regiment. When the original manga ended, many were shocked by the controversial ending told by creator Hajime Isayama. MAPPA and the creator haven't revealed whether the anime's end will make any changes from the manga, though there are plenty of anime fans who are aiming to find out this fall.

Do you think we'll see Armin bust out his Colossal form in the upcoming series finale? Will the Survey Corps manage to defeat Eren when all is said and done? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.