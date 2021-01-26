Attack on Titan Cosplay Puts Hilarious New Spin on the War Hammer Titan

✖

One Attack on Titan cosplay has put a hilarious new spin on the War Hammer Titan. The fourth and final season of the series is now in full swing as the battle between Marley and Eren's forces has kicked off. This final season of the series not only brought the fight to a new country, but introduced fans to the final of the Titans that we had yet to see in the anime thus far, the War Hammer Titan. This new addition to the special Titan group was such a big hit with fans due to its unique look.

Unlike the other Titan transformations seen in the series thus far, the War Hammer Titan's sleek and completely white look made it stand out from the others. This includes its power as well as it was strong enough to singlehandedly fight off Eren's Attack Titan power. Now it's gotten a whole new makeover thanks to artist Low Cost Cosplay, who uses some chewing gum to replicate the War Hammer Titan's look (and having fans worrying about the artist's hair). Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth)

Unfortunately, the War Hammer Titan wasn't a part of Attack on Titan's final season for long as Eren quickly figured out its weakness through the first fight between the two special Titans. The newest episode of the series took things even further as Eren managed to deal some significant damage to the War Hammer Titan with some quick and brutal moves that brought about a violent victory that even those on Eren's side of the fight weren't too happy to see.

This continues a streak of Eren making some particularly dark and violent choices in the final season thus far. The explosive first move against Marley involved lots of civilians in order to deal damage to the Marleyan military, and those on Eren's side are beginning to second guess the kinds of tactics he's been using thus far. Once this initial battle is over, Eren's going to have to answer for all these new strategies. But what do you think?

What did you think of the War Hammer Titan's debut in Attack on Titan's fourth and final season? Where does it rank among your favorite of the special Titans overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!