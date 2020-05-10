Attack on Titan: Mikasa Actress Turns to Police After Receiving Disturbing Threats

✖

The fandom behind Attack on Titan is showing love to Yui Ishikawa shortly after the voice actress opened up about some recent personal issues. The star, who voices Mikasa Ackerman in the anime, has apparently become the target of one person's disturbing threats. Ishikawa's talent agency confirmed police has now been involved in the ordeal after the star began receiving threats last month.

According to a report by Anime News Network, Ishikawa's management went to Twitter to inform fans of the situation. Her team said a report has been filed with police after Ishikawa received a string of disturbing threats concerning herself and her family.

While the explicit messages have not been shared, the announcement did say Ishikawa has been threatened personally along with her family. The actress' talent agency has also received threats which are thought to be related. All of these threats promised to harm their recipients, so you can understand why authorities have been brought in.

(Photo: Wit Studios)

Currently, an investigation is ongoing into the threats, and Ishikawa's agency thanked fans for all their support. The official announcement asked fans to forgive the agency for concerning them, but their top priority is to keep Ishikawa and her loved ones safe during this ordeal.

Sadly, this situation is not a first as Japanese idols have run-ins with crazed fans more than they should. In the same way K-pop bred a minority faction of possessive fans, anime and J-pop have done the same. Ishikawa is one of many to face this bleak reality head on, so fans are rallying behind the actress as police work through their investigation.

While the police do their job, Ishikawa has been able to stay out of the limelight thankfully even though the reason why comes down to COVID-19. The ongoing pandemic has shut down much of the entertainment industry in Japan. This year, Attack on Titan was meant to launch its final season, but its release date is up in the air as animators have been unable to meet deadlines due to Japan's work-from-home orders.

What do you make of this unfolding case? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.