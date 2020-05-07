Attack On Titan Confirms How Many Titans Are On The Survey Corps

✖

Attack On Titan has given us a bizarre new line up for the Survey Corps, incorporating members that we'd never thought we'd see join the side of the angels as they rally together in order to defeat a brand new, albeit familiar, threat to the world. With the nations of Eldia and Marley having to deal with the new power structure that has been established in the world as the popular franchise spirals toward its conclusion, we learn just how many Titans have joined up with this new version of the Survey Corps and what their combined power means for the future of the series!

Warning! If you haven't read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 128, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoilers as the franchise heads towards its ending!

With Eren Jaeger having seemingly gone mad and promising to kill anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins, his former friends such as Armin, Mikasa, Connie, and Jean have established a brand new Survey Corps in order to stop Eren. With the Marleyian nation in Eren's sights, Armin and company are joined by the likes of the revived Annie, Reiner, Falco, and the Cart Titan to name a few!

While Eren Jaeger has the power of the First Titan and the Attack Titan residing within himself, the Survey Corps now has a smorgasbord of Titans to assist them in their war against their former friend. The Titans include the Armored Titan in Reiner, the Colossal Titan in Armin, the Female Titan in Annie, the Jaw Titan in Falco, and the Cart Titan. With these Titans, and Eren, being accounted for, there are still some wild cards in the mist of the Eldian and Marleyian war.

Zeke Jaeger, the Beast Titan, was last seen attempting to stop his brother from gaining the power of the Founding Titan after the siblings had a trip through time where they came into contact with the first Titan that got the ball rolling on this time line. With Zeke's current whereabouts unknown, it will be interesting to see what side he lands on when the conflict against Eren begins!

What do you think of the new line up for the Survey Corps? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!

