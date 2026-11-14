Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 Confirms Episode Release Schedule for 2027 Launch

Avatar: Seven Havens has not only confirmed Season 2’s release date ahead of its return in 2027, but the animated series has also revealed the release schedule for all of its future episodes. When Avatar: Seven Havens was first confirmed to be on the way to Paramount+, it was revealed to be slated for 26 episodes at the time spread across two seasons. The initial worry ahead of its launch was that all episodes would be released at once, and thankfully that wasn’t the case for the first season.

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Avatar: Seven Havens‘ debut season was released over the month of October on Paramount+ with a few episodes releasing each week, and now the streaming service has confirmed that it will be the same case for Season 2’s episodes when it makes its debut next Spring. Coming to Paramount+ next May, Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2 will be rolling out on the streaming service on a weekly basis with a few episodes dropping each week through the month.

Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 Confirms Paramount+ Release Schedule

(L-R): Saheli Khan as Pavi and Aishwarya “Aishu” Devan as Nisha in Avatar: Seven Havens, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo credit: Paramount+

Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2 will be 13 episodes in total (much like the first season), and Episodes 1-3 will be making their worldwide debut with Paramount+ on May 21st next year. It will then be followed by the release of Episodes 4-6 on May 28th, Episodes 7-9 on June 4th, and the final batch of Episodes 10-13 on June 11th. Officially given the title of “Book Two: Discovery,” the next season of the animated series will be picking up right from that first season cliffhanger as Pavi heads to the next Haven.

You’ll want to catch up with everything that’s happened in Avatar: Seven Havens with Paramount+ in the meantime as Pavi is heading out of Ellora to seek out the Floating Isles. After tapping into her latent Rook Chakra abilities at the end of the first season, Pavi discovers that her path forward is heading to the other Havens in order to learn more about the other six chakra abilities hiding within her. All the while Nisha has some troubles of her own to deal with.

What to Know for Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2

Image Courtesy of Paramount+

Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2 will feature a returning voice cast with the likes of Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi. Potential new additions to the cast as the world around Pavi and Nisha expands have yet to be revealed as of this time, but we’re about to find out much more about the state of this post-apocalyptic world at large.

Avatar: Seven Havens has also announced that Seasons 3 and 4 are already in production with the third season coming later in 2027 too. This series has also been confirmed by those behind the scenes that it will only be running for four seasons in total to tell its full story, so it seems like it’s all happening relatively quickly in the near future. How do you feel about the release schedule for Avatar: Seven Havens‘ return in 2027? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.