Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms How Many Seasons It Will Be Before It Ends

Avatar: Seven Havens has officially wrapped up its debut season with Paramount+, and the minds behind it all revealed how many seasons the show will be before it comes to an end. Things have been moving quickly for the new Avatar Studios series as following a successful streaming debut, Avatar: Seven Havens quickly confirmed that a third and fourth season are now in the works for the future. But as it turns out, that’s all the show is going to need to tell its full story.

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Avatar: Seven Havens franchise co-creator Michael DiMartino and executive producer Sehaj Sethi spoke with IGN following the final episodes of the first season, and it was here that it was confirmed that the new series would only be four seasons in total, “That’s the full story.” With Pavi now on a hunt to unlock her other six chakras and visit the six other Havens, the new series is going to move along through its own story much faster than fans would have expected.

Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms It Will Only Be Four Seasons

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With Avatar: Seven Havens‘ Book One finale seeing Pavi heading off to the next Haven in order to help it and figure out how to unlock the next of her seven chakras, DiMartino and Sehaji had been asked whether or not this meant that we would see a single Haven explored with each season from now on. But DiMartino noted that the story would have a faster pace than that, “We had to split it up a little differently, but we’ll get through all the Seven Havens by the end of this series for sure.” When asked if four seasons would be enough, DiMartino stated, “That’s the full story.”

As Sehaj explained, a four season story and ending was something that the team had planned from the beginning when figuring out its direction, “When Mike, Bryan [Konietzko], and I started working on it, we always had an end goal in mind — a lighthouse for us to work the story towards — and that’s always been the case throughout the series.” With Sehaj previously revealing to ComicBook that work on those future seasons has already begun, it’s all moving forward quickly too.

What’s Next for Avatar: Seven Havens?

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Avatar: Seven Havens Book Two has yet to confirm a release window or date as of this time. Much like the first season, it will also be running for 13 episodes with Paramount+ as previously confirmed by the streaming service. Books 3 and 4 of the series are now in the works, but naturally no release dates have been revealed for these future seasons as of this time. Given the show’s immediate popularity, it seems the sequel has been poised to be a major hit for Avatar Studios.

Avatar Studios has also started work on a brand new TV series set during Kuruk’s time as the Avatar. The prequel is titled Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, but has yet to also confirm its release window or date as of this time. With all sorts of new projects now in the works expanding the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise, it’s going to be an interesting few years to see how it all works out. Do you think four seasons is enough for Avatar: Seven Havens? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – IGN