Avatar: Seven Havens Is Avoiding The Legend of Korra’s Biggest Mistake

Avatar: Seven Havens has wrapped up the first season of its run with Paramount+, and the producers behind it all have revealed how the series is set to avoid The Legend of Korra‘s biggest mistake thanks to having a full plan laid out in mind. Avatar: Seven Havens has introduced Pavi’s path for the future with its finale as she now needs to unlock all seven of her chakras and explore the other six Havens. It’s a story that’s set to be told through four seasons now in production.

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Avatar: Seven Havens has been confirmed through to Season 4 when it’s all said and done, and producers Michael DiMartino and Sehaj Sethi confirmed that these four seasons will entirely wrap the story. But in speaking with GamesRadar+, it’s been revealed by DiMartino that production on this new series is already avoiding The Legend of Korra’s biggest obstacle as it’s laid out with a four season plan in mind rather than coming up with it on the fly with each new season by comparison.

Avatar: Seven Havens Is Being Planned Across Multiple Seasons

Courtesy of Paramount+

“This one was designed more with a clear end, kind of the way we did with Avatar[: The Last Airbender], where we had pitched the whole story out,” DiMartino stated. When comparing Avatar: Seven Havens’ production to The Legend of Korra‘s, the franchise co-creator explains how the team has a better plan of attack this time around. “Then when we did Korra, we only thought we were going to do one season, so we designed it a little differently, so if that’s all there was, it was a good little one-season story, but then we had the opportunity to do more.”

But as DiMartino explained, when the team came back to Avatar Studios to develop more projects, they gravitated toward multi-season stories, “When we came back to do the movie [Avatar: Aang] and these shows, we went back to what we’re naturally drawn to, which is this big epic story [told] over multiple seasons. So that’s our goal.” But working towards this endpoint in mind has already set a more clear path for Avatar: Seven Havens to follow compared to its more built season by season predecessor.

What Does This Mean for Avatar: Seven Havens‘ Future?

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“This is a thing [DiMartino and Konietzko] have always done, and I really agree with, is finding your story, finding your endpoint, and always working towards that,” producer Sehaj Sethi elaborated on further. “So whether or not they gave us the seasons, we knew where we were going, and we weren’t going to adjust that depending on whether or not they gave us one, two, or four seasons.” Which also likely means set developments fans can look forward to seeing with each new season as they arrive.

Avatar: Seven Havens is currently in the works on Books 2-4 of the animated series, with Book Two confirmed for another set of 13 episodes. It has yet to confirm its release date with Paramount+ as of this time, but the producers have teased some of the big developments coming in the new season like seeing more of Korra and Asami’s future after The Legend of Korra.

How are you liking Avatar: Seven Havens compared to The Legend of Korra after its debut season? What are you hoping to see before it all ends?

HT – GamesRadar+