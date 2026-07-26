Don’t Worry, Avatar: Seven Havens Won’t Dump All Its Episodes at Once

Avatar: Seven Havens will be making its official streaming debut later this year, but thankfully the series won’t be dropping all of its episodes at once as previously reported so fans can breathe easy. Avatar Studios, the new production studio formed with original Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino together with Paramount and Nickelodeon, is now in the works on an official TV sequel series coming our way later this year. But its reported release schedule has really thrown fans for a loop thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avatar: Seven Havens is a new series set after the events of both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, and follows a new Avatar on her post-apocalyptic journey. The series was first revealed to feature 26 episodes in total when it was first announced, but then confirmed its Paramount+ debut during the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 weekend. But initial reports that the entire 26 episode slate would be releasing at the same time thankfully no longer seems to be the case.

When Does Avatar: Seven Havens Come Out?

Play video

Avatar: Seven Havens will be officially making its debut with Paramount+ on October 9th, and was originally reported by Variety to be releasing all 26 episodes at once before that bit of info was retracted. The report then clarified that the actual plans for its release are still being determined, so thankfully fans can breathe a bit easier as the thought of getting all 26 episodes of a brand new Avatar series on a single day seemed to be a bad sign for the future of the franchise.

Though it has 26 episodes, it was previously confirmed that these are broken up into two different volumes of Book 1 and Book 2 with 13 episodes each. This seemed to tease a potential binge release for the animated series, but rather than all 26 hitting at once it would be two batches of 13 episodes instead. Because if it were indeed all 26 episodes, then you couldn’t blame fans for fearing about the future of the franchise after everything that happened with Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender‘s release.

What Does This Mean for Avatar’s Future?

Courtesy of Paramount+

With Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender being pushed up from its originally scheduled October 9th release with Paramount+ before its leak and subsequent drop this month, Avatar: Seven Havens moving into that slot makes a lot of sense. But if it does drop all at once, then it will feel like Paramount is quickly dumping what’s left of the franchise so it can move onto other ventures. That doesn’t seem to be the case as Konietzko and DiMartino are already working on something else.

There seems to still be faith in Avatar Studios as the creators have revealed they are already working on their next project for the franchise. Though it’s not a new feature film release and instead is likely going to be a new TV project instead, it doesn’t seem like Paramount’s shutting it all down as a bulk drop of Avatar: Seven Havens would have fans fear. Let’s just cross our fingers that it all works out.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!