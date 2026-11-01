Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms Official Name for New Avatar Form Seen in Finale

Avatar: Seven Havens has officially come to an end for its debut season, and the team behind the series have revealed their name for Pavi’s new Avatar State power up seen in the final episodes. Avatar: Seven Havens made its debut this October with Paramount+, and has been a massive hit with Avatar Studios thus far. Part of it is the way it has been expanding its wider universe, and that’s now even truer than ever as Pavi has unlocked a powerful new state at her disposal as the Avatar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avatar: Seven Havens saw Pavi and Nisha dealing with this massive red force of negative energy throughout the animated series’ debut season, but upon figuring out that she can tap into her Root Chakra in the final episodes, Pavi is able to bend this energy at will. It looks like the Avatar State, but series executive producers Ethan Spaulding and Sehaj Sethi have confirmed to TV Insider that this new form is actually referred to by them as the “Chakra State.”

What Is Chakra State? Avatar: Seven Havens Producers Explain

Image Courtesy of Paramount+

When Pavi started to use this new ability in Avatar: Seven Havens‘ final few episodes of its debut season, there was a mystery as to whether or not this could be an altered version of the Avatar State. With Korra severing the Avatar’s connection to the previous lineage, it means the Avatar State is not something Pavi or Nisha could tap into. Though she seemed to have a fleeting connection to the past Avatars as a part of this power up, Pavi has instead entered a new “Chakra State” as it was confirmed to not be the Avatar State.

“We’re revealing a new sort of state of being that the Avatar can enter,” Sehaj began explaining in terms of what the Chakra State actually is. “…it is specifically linked to opening your chakra, so that is what Pavi channels when she is interacting and manipulating the energy, and it does give her a little power up for a short time. A brief, brief time.” When asked if Nisha will eventually be able to do the same, the producers only coyly teased that fans will have to keep watching the show.

What’s Next for Avatar: Seven Havens?

Play video

Avatar: Seven Havens ends its first season with Pavi unlocking her connection with the Root Chakra, and teases she has six other chakra paths to unlock for the rest of her journey. After leaving Ellora, Pavi is now setting out to the other Havens in order to figure out her chakra and save all of the other Havens that might be in trouble. Confirmed for four seasons in total, production for the third and fourth seasons of the animated series is already underway as there likely won’t be too much of a wait for new episodes.

Avatar: Seven Havens has yet to confirm a release date or window for Book 2 of its run as of this time, but it will also be running for 13 episodes much like this first season. With a new power up and more of Korra’s history to dig into, make sure to catch up with everything on Paramount+ in the meantime to be ready for what’s next. What do you think of the Chakra state so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – TV Insider