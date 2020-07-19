Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Takes on Azula's Fiery Beach Look

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender was a huge hit with anime fans because the Nickelodeon animated series wore its anime influences on its sleeve, and eventually it surprised fans with its own take on the famous "beach episode" trope. Now one fan has taken it even further by paying tribute to Azula's Ember Island beach look with some fiery cosplay! This was a strange detour many fans had not expected to see during the third and final season of the original animated series, but it certainly now is one of the most fondly looked back on episodes of the entire series overall.

"The Beach" was one of the first few episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender's Fire Nation focused book, and it saw Azula, Ty Lee, Mai, and Zuko forced to the Ember Island beach in order to take a vacation. The four of them attempt to act like normal teenagers as they come across some hilarious circumstances, and it ended up showing a much more human side to Azula than we had yet to see in the series up until that point.

This fun new side of Azula shone through in this beach episode, and artist @ariacele (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) taps into the fierceness of Azula's Ember Island beach gear through some equally as fierce cosplay! It's not the most memorable look Azula has had throughout the series overall, but it's a look that's definitely going to bring back some fun memories for nostalgic fans! You can check out the cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeste (@ariacele) on Jun 18, 2020 at 2:07pm PDT

Azula is one of the many characters fans are hoping will show up in Netflix's upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Although the beach episode might not be one of the original stories adapted in the series, fans would definitely want to see more of Azula's fierce moments through a live-action lens!

What did you think of Avatar: The Last Airbender's take on anime's famous beach episode? What did you think of this new side of Azula when you first saw it play out in the series? Have you revisited any of your favorite episodes now that the animated series is on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.