Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Goes Viral for Stunning Live-Action Netflix Series Audition

Netflix currently has a new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series in the works, and one fan has gone viral for their stunning audition to be a part of the new cast! Announced back in 2018, not much has been revealed yet as to how this new live-action series is shaping up. There were rumors that the series was planning to start production in early 2020, but that was long before any of the current issues of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This means that whatever parts of the new production had been set in stone already are still very much a mystery.

If the cast has not been set in stone, or is looking for new members to potentially join future seasons, they Netflix and those behind the new series would make the Internet happy if they looked toward artist @all_F808Z (who you can find on Twitter here). Their pitch tape to be a part of the new Avatar: The Last Airbender cast has gone viral for a good reason!

Taking the audio from the memorable intro from the original animated series, @all_F808Z impresses with some cool martial arts techniques that displays some of the flavor from each of the bending styles. The most impressive has to be Air, as @all_F808Z looks like they keep themselves off the ground for an Airbender's amount of time. Check out the video below:

I need your help, Twitter.

I'm tryna get in on this new Avatar show on @netflix! Help ya boi be seen by the right ppl 👌🏾🙏🏾 #avatar #atla pic.twitter.com/0cdNhHOulA — Raise a Fist (@all_F808Z) July 5, 2020

While we don't know much about the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series, it was confirmed that original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are returning to the franchise to serve as showrunners and executive producers of the new series. They mentioned how they were intentionally seeking out a diverse cast like the original series, so hopefully fans of the original will be happy with the end result! Then again, including this artist would be a great step towards that!

