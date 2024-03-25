Avatar: The Last Airbender Moves to Webtoon With Free Comic

Avatar: The Last Airbender hardly needs an introduction these days. After finishing its run on Nickelodeon more than a decade ago, the show came back to headlines a few years back. From its animated resurgence to its recent live-action hit, Avatar: The Last Airbender is thriving, and now it has taken over Webtoon with a special series.

The update comes courtesy of Line Webtoon and the team at Dark Horse. After all, the latter has started rolling out Avatar: The Last Airbender's graphic novels on Webtoon. As you can see here, the online service has posted 10 episodes total, and they readapt the contents of a popular graphic novel from 2012.

If the web comic looks familiar to you, that is because Webtoon's episodes chop up The Promise. The graphic novel began more than a decade ago, and it wrapped by Fall 2012. The Promise is the first of several graphic novels that continue the story of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Scripted by Gene Luen Yang, the story of The Promise comes from the writer as well as series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. As for art, Gurihiru did the work on The Promise, and the team partnered on other graphic novels like The Search, The Rift, Smoke and Shadow, and North and South.

At this point, Webtoon is covering the content of The Promise, and it is totally free for fans to access. There is no word on whether Avatar: The Last Airbender will bring its other graphic novels to the service. But if fans are lucky, Webtoon and Dark Horse will expand its elemental offerings as the year continues. So if you want to read more about Avatar's Webtoon stint, you can read its official synopsis below:

"After the conclusion of the Hundred Year War, Avatar Aang and his friends, Zuko, Sokka, Katara, and Toph work to heal the Four Elemental Nations and usher in a new age of progress. Follow the gang as they discover secrets of the past, battle new threats, heal old wounds and make new friends in these stories that take place between the hit animated television series Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra."

What do you think about this Avatar: The Last Airbender update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!