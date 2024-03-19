Does Avatar: The Last Airbender Need to Introduce a New Avatar?

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently in the works on coming back with a brand new animated film next year, but does the franchise need to introduce a new Avatar with one of its future projects! Original Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino have teamed up with Nickelodeon to help form Avatar Studios, a brand new studio working on the animated future for the franchise overall. Not only are they crafting a new feature film for a release in 2025, Konietzko has previously gonna on record to note that they were working on multiple projects beyond the movie.

Avatar: The Last Airbender just also might have a new animated series in the works according to some rumors floating around, and that's sparked all kinds of theories and questions about the future. The end of The Legend of Korra teased a fine ending point for its story, and Avatar: The Last Airbender will be continuing its story with its new feature film, so what could this new project entail? If it does indeed exist, does this new project need to introduce a new Avatar? Yeah, that would be a fun move for sure.

(Photo: Avatar Studios)

Will There Be a New Avatar?

If Avatar: The Last Airbender does have a new animated series in the works, then the best move is to create a brand new Avatar to help lead it. It will be a fresh story that fans have not seen before, and will be an even better jumping on point for new fans who might be drawn to the franchise's newer efforts following the release of its animated movie and live-action series releases. It's the best way to capitalize on the franchise, and start with a fresh outlook as we will see what a new Avatar does in the role.

It would also help to further define what the new role for the Avatar really could be after everything that happened with Korra. There are questions about the Avatar's connection with Spirits that a new series could further flesh out (like whether or not Korra being disconnected from the past Avatars means the next one would be as well), and further could flesh out the state of the world after the previous two series. Did Avatars really make a difference in the world? What role would a new Avatar serve?

There are just elements that are more intriguing with a brand new Avatar than with just revisiting some of the other series once again. But do you want to see a new Avatar next? What kind of story would you want to see instead?