Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender May Have Found Its Perfect Toph

Avatar: The Last Airbender has done it. Despite worries to the contrary, Netflix's adaptation managed to leave fans impressed. With several thousand reviews to its name, Avatar season one has become a hit, and Netflix has renewed it for two more seasons. Of course, this means the Book of Earth is on the horizon, and fans are convinced they've found the perfect Toph Beifong.

The pitch comes from Nexus Entertainment Studios which brought together several stunt and fight coordinators from Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender. The team wanted to create a concept film for Toph's live-action debut. The video put Diana Tsoy in Toph's position, and the actress nailed the role without any hesitation.

"We had the pleasure of collaborating with Diana Tsoy to create a live-action fight concept inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender. This project was an exciting challenge, combining elements of earthbending with hand-to-hand combat to showcase Diana's multitude of skills," Nexus Entertainment Studios shared.

As you can see above, the concept video is downright gorgeous as Tsoy embodies Toph's sass and attitude. When it comes to the fight choreography, the actress is also spot on in bringing earth bending to life. It is clear Tsoy works well within the choreography crafted for Netflix's adaptation, and the Asian-Canadian actress has a number of credits to her name.

From The Good Doctor to Peter Pan & Wendy, Tsoy has proven their chops as a child actress. She is the perfect age to bring Toph to life, and of course, she has the martial arts experience. Like Charlie Cox in Daredevil before her, Tsoy could easily train to bring a blind character to life. So if Netflix is ready to cast Toph, Tsoy couldn't be a better fit.

If you have not seen Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, season one is now streaming in full. Two more seasons are on the horizon which will bring the show to a close. As for the original animated series, you can stream Avatar: The Last Airbender on Paramount+ alongside The Legend of Korra.

