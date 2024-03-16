Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender - Dallas Liu Is More Than Grateful For Its Season Renewal

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender was such a hit that the series wasn't just confirmed for a second season, but a third as well. Looking to cover the entirety of Aang and the gang's fight against the Fire Nation, fans should prepare for more of Dallas Liu's take on the son of Ozai, Zuko. In getting fans hyped for the big renewals, Liu took the opportunity in a new interview to touch on what's in store for Zuko in the future and what he knows about Avatar's upcoming return.

While the new live-action series did translate many moments and characters from the original Nickelodeon animated series, it also took the chance to make some changes here and there. Specifically, the denizens of the Fire Nation were given much more screen time as viewers were able to learn more about Zuko's father Ozai and Zuko's sister Azula. When the series does return to Netflix, expect Zuko's inner turmoil to be on full display as he struggles with the best route for his own future.

Prince Zuko Will Return

Liu began the interview by stating that he isn't quite sure about many of the story details for the future second and third season, "We have no idea. We have literally zero details. I was hoping for something, but Netflix is staying pretty tight-lipped about it right now." Dallas then mentioned the cast's reaction to being picked up for two additional seasons, "It was a huge moment for all of us because we had spent so much time with each other on the project. After the release of the first season, the only thing we wanted was more seasons."

Dallas also shared his excitement for returning to set, hyping up whatever is next for Prince Zuko in the live-action series, "We're going to be in a completely different setting for Season 2, so we'll see. I'm always down for a ride. I can't wait to see what the writers have in store for us."

