Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Lightning Bends With Azula

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to return on a number of fronts. With the long-awaited animated feature that brings back Aang and the gang in 2025 from Avatar Studios, fans will have the opportunity to revisit the universe that started it all. On the live-action front, Netflix is continuing to work on a live-action television series that will offer a new take on the classic benders. Despite premiering fifteen-plus years ago, fans are still creating plenty of cosplay to honor the good, and the bad, of the bending universe.

While the Fire Lord Ozai might have been pulling the strings when it came to the Fire Nation's assault on the world at large, his daughter Azula might have been far more terrifying. Tasked originally with bringing Prince Zuko back to the Fire Nation, Azula came dangerously close to killing Aang, while also seeing her brother waiver on what he wanted in life. When the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series came to a close, Azula lost her fight against the partnership of Zuko and Katara, imprisoned as she had seemingly lost her mind following her devastating loss. While not yet confirmed for the upcoming animated movie, Azula seems like a surefire bet to make some kind of appearance.

Azula: The Last Lightning Bender

The daughter of the Fire Lord was an amazing fire bender in her own right, but she brought a mastery of lightning bending to the table when she first appeared in the animated series. While the original television show saw her appear in the second season, she is set to appear in the first season of the Netflix live-action series. Elizabeth Yu has been cast as the princess in the streaming show, and is sure to cause some major headaches for Aang and company as her animated iteration had.

Azula will be making a surprising return later this year thanks to Dark Horse Comics. Creating a new mini-series titled "Azula In The Spirit Temple", it will be interesting to see what changes are in store for the daughter of Ozai. Hitting stands this fall, the upcoming comic is only one of many that have further fleshed out the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Is redemption possible for Azula? Do you think she'll make an appearance in Avatar Studios' upcoming animated film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.