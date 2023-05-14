Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Sets Fire With Azula

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently in the midst of one of the franchise's biggest comebacks yet with all sorts of new projects, and one awesome cosplay is really warming up fans for Azula's fiery return to screens in the future! Avatar: The Last Airbender has quite a lot now in the works with not only a new live-action series adaptation gearing up for its release with Netflix, but has also formed a brand new animation studio in order to flesh out the original Avatar animated series with new movies and mysterious new projects set to hit theaters over the next few years.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has teased that its first big movie (which is planned for a release some time in 2025) will feature Aang and the rest of the Gaang in their adult years, but has yet to reveal whether or not we will get to see older versions of other familiar faces. One such face fans would want to see in action again in some capacity is Azula, and now that's even more true as the fiery foe has been brought to life with some equally as fiery cosplay from artist @fearfiction on TikTok. Check it out:

What's Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Avatar: The Last Airbender will launch its first new movie from the newly formed Avatar Studios in theaters on October 10, 2025. Lauren Montgomery (who worked on both the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series and The Legend of Korra sequel) will be returning to the franchise to direct the Avatar: The Last Airbender movie for Flying Back Animation. Original Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino also return to the franchise to executive produce the new movie alongside Eric Coleman.

Concrete plot details have yet to be revealed, nor has the voice cast been set for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender movie as of this writing either. But that's not the only return planned as Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series is currently in the works for a worldwide release with Netflix, but that project has yet to get a concrete release window or date either as of the time of this writing. Which means, Azula's return in either project is still very much on the table!

Are you hoping to see Azula again in Avatar: The Last Airbender's new future entries? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Avatar in the comments!