Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Sets The Earth On Fire With Fire Nation Toph

Avatar The Last Airbender introduced us to plenty of benders that helped out Aang and the Gang in their fight against the Fire Nation, but the main quartet was only fully formed in the second season when the Earth Bender Toph joined the crew. With the Earth Bender managing to excel at her unique form of mastering the Earth beneath her feet despite being blind, she even made an appearance in the sequel series of The Legend of Korra as an old woman, with one fan taking us back to the final season in Toph's Fire Nation attire.

Toph was able to connect with the Earth in a way that many others were unable to, as her blindness was alleviated thanks in part to her skills allowing her to feel the vibrations and see people and objects that were around her. Throughout the animated series, you were barely able to tell that she didn't have the use of her eyes, proving herself to be one of the greatest Earth benders the world had ever seen. In the final adventure of Aang and the gang, in which they battled against the Fire Lord Ozai, Toph revealed that she had learned how to bend metal, introducing a major new element of Earth bending to the world.

Instagram Cosplayer Mirra Cosplay shared this new take on Toph during her time within the Fire Nation, even going so far as to wear contacts that recreate Toph's blindness which was actually a strength in terms of connecting her to the Earth itself and making her one of the strongest Earth benders the world had ever seen:

Currently, Netflix is working on a live-action adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender, with Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Prince Zuko being cast, though Toph has yet to be given an actor since she did not appear in these earliest adventures. Should the series continue to adapt the story of Aang and company, we wouldn't be surprised if we see Toph make an appearance.

What do you think of this new take on Toph during her time within the Fire Nation? Who would you like to see play the Earth Bender in Netflix's live-action adaptation?