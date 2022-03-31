Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Set Photos Hint At Major Fire Nation Location

✖

Surfaced photos from the set of Netflix's new live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender are teasing a major location from the Fire Nation. All eyes have been on Netflix's newest live-action adaptation as following the release and quick cancelling of Cowboy Bebop, fans have begun to wonder what that could mean for many of the other adaptation projects they currently have in the pipeline such as the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series. This was especially the case following reports about a huge budget Netflix is reportedly investing in bringing the series to life.

Making things even more curious are the latest looks at the set of the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series spotted in the wild by Dripmaster926 on Reddit that seem to showcase the front of a major Fire Nation location of some sort. There are many questions as to what it could be depending on how much of the original animated series Netflix decides to adapt (or take inspiration from), so it's certainly a neat look at the series as it develops. You can check it out below:

While there is still much unknown about its story, the current cast for Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series includes Gordon Cormier as Aang the Avatar, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Maria Zhang as Suki, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, and Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran. Netflix has yet to set an official release window or date set for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series as of this writing, but they currently describe it as such:

"The series will be an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER reimagined as a live-action adventure. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Alongside Kim, Rideback's Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi, Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson direct."

