Stunning Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Brings The Painted Lady Back

Avatar: The Last Airbender has some of the most memorable moments of any children's animated series, and fans have found a new appreciation for many of its lesser seen elements thanks to its recent drop on Netflix's streaming service. This includes an appreciation for different takes on the characters that we begin to see in the third season of the series liken Katara's brief stint as The Painted Lady. When Aang and the gaang make their way through the Fire Nation in the third season, they come across many parts of the nation that are far less developed than one would expect from such a tyrannical country dominating the rest of the world.

Upon stumbling on this town of sickly and starving people, Katara decides to take it upon herself to help them. But to keep Azula and the other Fire Nation forces off her back and continue their stealth mission Katara puts on a unique disguise. Taking on the visage of a mysterious "Painted Lady" that the villagers talk about in their legends, she helps the people of the town under the cover of night.

It was definitely one of the cooler decisions Katara made in the third season, and one of the many ways we saw her character evolve in the third season specifically. It's such a prominent new look for Katara too, and it was one that artist @saimasmileslike (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) brought back into the fold with some stunning makeup work and cosplay! You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saima Chowdhury 🇧🇩 (@saimasmileslike) on Jul 3, 2020 at 11:14am PDT

With Netflix eventually bringing a new live-action take on the franchise our way, there will be many famous moments and looks that fans will be expecting to see. Katara's Painted Lady look is definitely one of the costumes we'll need to see a new live-action take on, and now with this cosplay, any future look is going to have quite a lot to live up to!

Do you remember The Painted Lady episode from Avatar: The Last Airbender? Did you catch it recently on Netflix? Hoping to see Katara take on the long again in Netflix's upcoming live-action series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

