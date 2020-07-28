Netflix Reignites Classic Avatar: The Last Airbender Zuko x Katara Romance Debate with Fans
Avatar: The Last Airbender may have ended over a decade ago, but there are still tons of debates fans are having to this day. One of the biggest debates has recently be resparked by Netflix's official Twitter account as fans once again have started to argue about whether or not Katara should have ended up with Zuko at the end of the original animated series rather than Aang. When the series came to an end, it was revealed that Aang and Katara both shared romantic feelings for one another and went on to have a family of their own that we see remnants of in The Legend of Korra.
But this ending was divisive among many fans who felt that Zuko and Katara had been naturally growing closer together over the course of the series. The two of them shared many emotional moments over the series' run, and even ended at a place where the two of them seemed closer than ever. It was so set up, in fact, that fans still strongly believe this was the choice that should have been made.
Ultimately, this is not what happens as Zuko and Katara go their own ways at the end of the series, and now Netflix has got Avatar: The Last Airbender fans fighting all over again with a cheeky tweet arguing that Zuko and Katara would have made a great couple:
Okay time to settle something, Zuko and Katara would have made a good couple, right? Am I crazy?— NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020
Read on to see what Avatar: The Last Airbender fans are saying about this Zutara vs Kataang debate once more, and let us know what you think? Did you want them to end up together at the end of the series or do you prefer the Katara and Aang ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Would Katara Want that Crown?
No she would’ve become the queen of the nation that destroyed her people 😐— Jack 🍓 (@RedLemonade42) July 27, 2020
Why Would it Be Katara's Problem?
Well, she'd be good for him, but I'm not at all sure he'd be good for her. He needs work, and I don't see why Katara should have to do it.— Timothy Gwyn (@timothygwyn) July 27, 2020
Was Zuko Even Ready?
zuko and katara don’t even have chemistry. horrible couple, zuko isn’t ready for relationships— 🚶🏾♂️ (@cSc_Honesty) July 27, 2020
Maybe it Was Best?
I don't think katara would have wanted that trauma lol— head empty (@Cuernosbeste) July 27, 2020
Then Again, They Did Have Chemistry...
Katara and Aang were an awkward match. It just seemed like he was was way too young for her. Zuko and Katara has obvious chemistry. I’m a fan.— Abigail Blythe🥝 (@PrincessofVO) July 27, 2020
There Was Also a Plan in Place Soooooo...
I mean this was official commentary on the episodes so you can decide for yourself :-) pic.twitter.com/7SREpz2q5K— ☾ (@bluespiritbae) July 27, 2020
How Special Was that Lightning Bolt?
irrelevant, zuko would have taken a lighting bolt for anyone, even momo— all hail appa ☾ (@skeletaldevil) July 27, 2020
Maiko Was Canon Though
There is only one couple in the show that has realy chemistry and growth and it’s Maiko. MAIKO. pic.twitter.com/eDGSgM0xae— Jan #blacklivesmatter (@cansudagyaran) July 27, 2020
So is it Zutara?
zutara should have been endgame...if u want to change my mind, you’ll have to personally yank the ship away from my cold dead hands ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BK8WpMhYbP— bella ☾ zutara week brain rot (@tophsleftfoot) July 27, 2020
Or is it Kataang?
kataang supremacy but shout out to the social media manager who knew this would get hella engagement you’re doing great sweetie pic.twitter.com/xtFM8pSHOt— zuko’s clip-on tail (@dykes4aang) July 27, 2020
