Netflix Reignites Classic Avatar: The Last Airbender Zuko x Katara Romance Debate with Fans

Avatar: The Last Airbender may have ended over a decade ago, but there are still tons of debates fans are having to this day. One of the biggest debates has recently be resparked by Netflix's official Twitter account as fans once again have started to argue about whether or not Katara should have ended up with Zuko at the end of the original animated series rather than Aang. When the series came to an end, it was revealed that Aang and Katara both shared romantic feelings for one another and went on to have a family of their own that we see remnants of in The Legend of Korra.

But this ending was divisive among many fans who felt that Zuko and Katara had been naturally growing closer together over the course of the series. The two of them shared many emotional moments over the series' run, and even ended at a place where the two of them seemed closer than ever. It was so set up, in fact, that fans still strongly believe this was the choice that should have been made.

Ultimately, this is not what happens as Zuko and Katara go their own ways at the end of the series, and now Netflix has got Avatar: The Last Airbender fans fighting all over again with a cheeky tweet arguing that Zuko and Katara would have made a great couple:

Okay time to settle something, Zuko and Katara would have made a good couple, right? Am I crazy? — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020

Read on to see what Avatar: The Last Airbender fans are saying about this Zutara vs Kataang debate once more, and let us know what you think? Did you want them to end up together at the end of the series or do you prefer the Katara and Aang ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!