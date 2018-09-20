Netflix Announces Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Series

It looks like one of the most controversial live-action adaptations is getting another go. According to a brand-new report from Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender will be getting a live-action adaptation.

A reimagined, live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series is coming to Netflix! (ᴄᴏɴᴄᴇᴘᴛ ᴀʀᴛ ʙʏ Jᴏʜɴ Sᴛᴀᴜʙ) pic.twitter.com/YsMoE4UguV — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) September 18, 2018

After the favorite anime-inspired series hit theaters in a live-action flop, it seems Netflix will try to work its magic on the epic series. According to the company’s See What’s Next account on Twitter, the streaming service is working on a “reimagined” take on Aang’s story.

“A reimagined, live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series is coming to Netflix,” the page writes. The tweet, which can be seen above, also includes a piece of concept artwork which John Staub did for the impending project.

A separate tweet by NX on Netflix also commented on the announcement to reveal the original creators behind Avatar: The Last Airbender will be working on the adaptation:

“I can confirm that the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will be back to take on the live action. THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN TRAINING FOR ALL THESE YEARS.”

So far, there are no details out about when the live-action series will make its way to Netflix. No casting details have been made public either, but fans are both excited and scared to see how this live-action adaptation will go. Traditionally, live-action adaptations of anime or anime-inspired projects have not gone over well. Films like the Matrix have bucked the trend, but Netflix’s work on Death Note cast doubts on the company’s adaptive vision. However, with both DiMartino and Konietzko working on this film, fans are willing to give it a shot.

Of course, this adaptation will draw comparisons to the first live-action adaptation given to Avatar: The Last Airbender. M. Night Shyamalan directed an ill-fated take on the famed Nickelodeon series. It is often touted as one of the worst live-action adaptations given to an animated title, sitting only next to Dragonball Evolution. So, it is now up to Netflix to turn around the franchise’s live-action reputation.

What do you think about this big new announcement?

For those of you unfamiliar with The Last Airbender, the series screened on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008. Its complex story and diverse stars earned the series’ acclaim. The Last Airbender‘s story coupled with its anime-inspired artwork has helped it grow a loyal fanbase, and the series has continued to expand with various comics over the years.