Avatar: Seven Havens Producer Confirms Season 3 & 4 Are Already in Production (Exclusive)

Avatar: Seven Havens just confirmed that the new sequel series has been renewed for a third and fourth season, but it turns out that those future seasons are much further along in production than fans might have expected. Avatar Studios took the stage during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend and announced that following the debut of the first three episodes of Avatar: Seven Havens, the animated series had been renewed for two more seasons. Which means it will be running for at least four seasons in total.

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Avatar: Seven Havens has a long road ahead of it, but it turns out that these future seasons have already been in the midst of production. Speaking to ComicBook to celebrate the series premiere, executive producer Sehaj Sethi confirmed that production is already underway on those third and fourth seasons. As it turns out, the sequel series has been in the works for three years before its premiere with stars Saheli Khan (who voices Pavi) and Aishu Devan (who voices Nisha) since they were 10 and 11 years old.

Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms Future Seasons Already in Production

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When asked about the production process on Avatar: Seven Havens, the two stars revealed that they were really only able to record together in person once, “Only once, and it never happened again because we kept on talking the entire time,” joked Khan. But with the two revealing that they were really only 10 and 11 at the time, it does make a lot of sense as the two revealed that they were in this process for three years at this point. And it made it “torture” as the two joked to keep all of the secrets for the series before the first episode finally revealed the two of them were twin Avatars.

When asked about what they wanted to see in the future Avatar: Seven Havens seasons, executive producer Sehaj Sethi confirmed that the two stars were already in the midst of production on Seasons 3 and 4, “…so they already kind of know a bunch of what’s going to happen.” Though naturally the two stars couldn’t get into detail about what’s ahead they did tease that “character development” and “a lot of stuff happens” for Pavi and Nisha heading into these future seasons.

What to Know for Avatar: Seven Havens

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Avatar: Seven Havens has kicked off its first season with its first three episodes now available for streaming with Paramount+. This first season titled “Book One: Survival,” will be 13 episodes in total. Book Two of the series had already been revealed as part of the initial announcement for it, and will be another 13 episodes released at a later date. With Seasons 3 and 4 already in the midst of production, it likely won’t be too much longer before fans get to see even more of the sequel.

The release schedule for Avatar: Seven Havens‘ future episodes breaks down as such:

October 16

Chapter Four – The Faceless

Chapter Five – The One Left Behind

Chapter Six – Night of the Afflicted

October 23

Chapter Seven – What Lies Beneath

Chapter Eight – The Envoys: Part One

Chapter Nine – The Envoys: Part Two

October 30

Chapter Ten – Ghosts and Spirits

Chapter Eleven – Battle of the Ruins

Chapter Twelve – The Dome

Chapter Thirteen – The Root Chakra

Along with the newly announced Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos series now in the works, what are you hoping to see from future seasons of Avatar: Seven Havens? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!