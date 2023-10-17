Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender: Fire Nation First Look Images Released

Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series is now in production with Netflix, and now fans have gotten a first look at the Fire Nation's crew with the first look stills of the new characters! Avatar: The Last Airbender is now on course for a release next year, and now that we're inching closer to it, Netflix has begun to show off even more of the production than ever. With the franchise experience a major revival as new fans were able to stream the animated series from the beginning with Netflix, now there's going to be a whole new take on it all.

Avatar: The Last Airbender previously revealed the first look at the core four cast members fans will see throughout the series, but now it's expanding with the first look at all of the prominent characters we'll meet in the Fire Nation. New images have been releasing featuring full in production looks at Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao. You can check out Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Fire Nation images below:

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

What to Know for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series will be coming to Netflix in 2024. It will be running for eight episodes (an hour long each) and feature the above cast alongside Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and many more. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang, and Michael Goi signed on as executive producers. Netflix teases Avatar: The Last Airbender as such:

"Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope.

But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

What do you think of this look at the Fire Nation in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!