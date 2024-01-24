Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender Is Ready to Make Bending Great Again

Hot on the heels of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho's success in 2023, Netflix is once again exploring a live-action animation adaptation by releasing Avatar: The Last Airbender next month. The upcoming series has shown, with its latest trailer, that the characters and locales are clearly heavily influenced by the source material. Clearly studying the original animated series, the Netflix series has also shown that the bending of the heroes and villains alike will be making its way to the live-action world once again.

Bending is a key aspect of Avatar: The Last Airbender, in that various characters will normally have affinity over one of the four elements. Fire, water, earth, and wind are normally distributed amongst benders in various locales, but the Avatar has the power to bend all four. Despite Aang having this wild ability, the series will see the current Avatar attempting to harness his skills to hold back the Fire Nation and its lofty goals of taking over the world.

Bending in Live Action: Watch

As fans of the source material know, benders eventually discover how to master the elements in such a way that they are able to control even more than the basics. Toph, for example, starts as an Earth bender but is eventually able to leverage this into bending metal itself. While these bending skills might not be present in season one of the live-action series, this new footage shows that Netflix is aiming to stay true to how bending was initially presented in the source material.

If this is your first time experiencing the world of Aang and friends, or simply want to know more about the live-action adaptation, Netflix has you covered. The streaming service shared an official description for the new take on the bending world, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

Do you think Netflix's live-action adaptation will live up to its source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.