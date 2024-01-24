Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Breaks Down New Trailer: Watch

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be making its premiere with Netflix in a month, and the cast behind the series has shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits for the latest trailer with a special video breaking it all down! Avatar: The Last Airbender is in the midst of a massive comeback with a brand new live-action series adaptation, and Netflix has been steadily revealing more of what fans can expect to see from the new series the closer we get to its debut. With the series so close now, Netflix has shared the first full trailer for the upcoming adaptation.

To help celebrate the debut of the newest trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix has also shared a special video with the main cast of the series where they give a break down of some of the biggest moments from the trailer. Featuring Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), and Dallas Liu (Prince Zuko), the special video offers some new insights into the upcoming series ahead of its big premiere. You can check out the cast of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender break down the latest trailer below.

How to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be making its debut with Netflix on February 22nd. Running for eight episodes, Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

What did you think of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender's latest trailer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!