Legend of Korra Fan Revisits Series' Best Fight Following Last Airbender Resurgence

Avatar The Last Airbender has become one of the most popular series currently playing on Netflix as fans both old and new look to once again enter the world of bending, though fans of the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, have brought back what is considered to be one of the best fights of the series. In the fourth season of Korra, a villainous dictator attempts to rally the forces of the Earth Kingdom under her iron fist, attacking our heroes and showing off some of the best moves that earth benders had ever displayed to that point!

Kuvira attempted to lead the Earth Kingdom to a new age, which unfortunately would have put the country into a very similar situation that the Fire Nation found themselves in the first series. In this fight scene between Kuvira and Suyin, the earth benders use their abilities to do insane techniques such as creating armor for themselves and firing off light speed boulders at one another. With the original earth bender from Last Airbender in Toph also joining the fight, the series did an exceptional job at showing off just how in-depth the benders could be with their powers and skills!

Twitter User Mutatxon shared the clip from the fourth season of Legend of Korra, showing off how much seasoned earth benders could accomplish when they were in life or death battles as the fate of the Earth Kingdom and its future hung in the balance:

no one talks about legend of korra fight scenes and i think we should change that pic.twitter.com/5WpkaK9IAT — jay (@mutatxon) May 19, 2020

The Legend of Korra got one season more than its predecessor and while the first series is normally through of by many fans as the superior animated show, there are definitely more than a few strong points to the sequel series that gave us an in-depth look into the reincarnation of Aang. With Avatar The Last Airbender currently killing it on Netflix in terms of sheer popularity, we have to wonder if it's only a matter of time until we see Korra follow suit and leap to the streaming service at some point in the future!

What was your favorite fight scenes from both Avatar The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.