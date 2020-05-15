Avatar: The Last Airbender is Trending as Fans Celebrate its Netflix Debut

By Kofi Outlaw

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now on Netflix. And, it would be an understatement to say that fans are hyped for the anime's big debut on the streaming service. At the time of writing this, Avatar is one of the biggest trending topics on Twitter, under the very auspicious tag of "AVATAR IS ON NETFLIX". So if you're a Last Airbender fan, there's no bigger heads up you're going to get about this. And if you're someone who's been looking to either break into the anime genre and/or finally see what the massive hype about Avatar: The Last Airbender is all about, quarantine has created the perfect opportunity for both!

You can start watching Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix HERE. Check out the hyped reaction from fans on social media, by scrolling below!

Too Much Hype

This gif clearly illustrates how Avatar fans are feeling right about now. 

When the World Needed Him...

Seriously though, there are a lot of fans all over the world that needed some top-quality content to binge during quarantine lockdown. It doesn't get much better than Avatar. 

Full Appreciation

In times like these, the achievements of Avatar are even more apparent to anyone watching. There's so much we haven't properly valued in this world... 

#HashtagFAILS

As you can see, there are a predictable amount of viewers who are confusing the hype about Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix with the far less impressive announcement that either James Cameron's Avatar movie or M. Night Shyamalan's Last Airbender movie adaptation is on Netflix. 

Time to Bend!

The return of Avatar on Netflix already has legions of fans doing those bending poses all over again! 

Quarantine is Okay Now.

Before today, we were worried about how long we'd be stuck in quarantine: now we're worried that it will end too soon! Our whole lives are now Avatar

No More Bootlegs

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have been forced to go on a lot of janky websites to try to stream the series over the years - but thanks to Netflix, they now have an official, high-quality version of the series to watch again. 

Let's Be Clear, Tho...

However, there is (and should be) a massive difference in repsonse between hearing Avatar is on Netflix - and hearing The Last Airbender is on Netflix. 

That Zuko Love

Aang is that boi, but for a lot of Avatar: The Last Airbender fans, series villain Zuko is the real highlight. 

Timing Is Everything (No Ragrets)

Damn dawg, you got the whole Avatar fandom laughing at you. Could saved that $$$$. But oh well, as long as you get to see Avatar again, there should be no regrets. 

...And if you still have to be out at work, don't worry: There's something great waiting for you at home tonight. 

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming on Netflix

