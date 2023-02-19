Avatar: The Last Airbender Creator Teases Multiple Projects and Films From Avatar Studios

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently in the works on a massive comeback for the franchise with a slew of new projects coming from the recently created Avatar Studios, and now one of the creators behind it all is teasing the work being done on multiple projects and feature films at the same time! Outside of the fact that it was confirmed that the franchise would be returning with a new movie, and will feature Aang in a starring role, there have been very few details about what else could be coming from the new studio. But fans just got one of the biggest updates yet.

Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise co-creator Bryan Konietzko recently opened up about the future of Avatar Studios in a special interview, and noted that they are now "doing multiple projects at the same time, including feature films." This goes a long way towards potentially confirming many of the reports and details that have been popping up surrounding the new studio, but does confirm that the studio is hard at work on tons of new material!

What is Coming From Avatar Studios Next?

When talking about returning to the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise with Avatar Studios, Konietzko teased all sorts of new directions for the franchise moving forward, "We still find the Avatar world to be really rich for us creatively, and we always would have ideas while we were making one of the two shows. 'Wouldn't it be cool to explore that?' 'Wouldn't it be neat to do something in a different tone?' and now we're getting to expand the franchise in different directions all at once."

"[Avatar: The Last Airbender] was the hardest thing I've ever done until we did [The Legend of Korra], which was even harder," Konietzko explained when talking about the work on the new projects. "Now we're talking about doing multiple projects at the same time, including feature films...But as with the first two series, it's worth it. If we do our jobs well, we will have taken advantage of these amazing opportunities. and hopefully created some beautiful artwork and some meaningful storytelling that will resonate with people."

