Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender - New Clip Introduces Aang to the Cabbage Merchant

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender hit the ground floor running becoming one of Netflix's biggest properties thanks to its live-action adaptation. The eight-episode season introduced new takes on Aang, his friends, and the Fire Nation as it added some big changes to the original story. One thing that didn't change from the animated series however was the Cabbage Merchant, who was played in the live-action adaptation by the original voice actor, and the Netflix series has shared an adorable behind-the-scenes video to see the cabbage slinger meet the young Avatar.

In a recent interview, showrunner Albert Kim discussed bringing back the original voice actor for the Cabbage Merchant, James Sie, onto the set. Of all the big actors that were a part of the cast, Kim describes how Sie might have been the biggest of them all when it came to the cast and crew working on season one, "I've got to say, we had a lot of big names. He was probably the biggest celebrity we had on set. Everyone wanted to take a selfie with James, especially when he got into his costume, myself included."

Cabbage Merchant Meets The Avatar

In preparing for the live-action series, Aang actor Gordon Cormier wasn't shy about how committed he was to the role. Prior to filming the series, Cormier watched the original animated series around twenty-six times, showing his commitment along with his love of the franchise. Clearly, the live-action Aang was a big fan of the Cabbage Merchant and the humor he brought to the series.

With seasons two and three already confirmed for the live-action Avatar, fans should prepare themselves to see more of the Cabbage Merchant if the Netflix series continues to follow its source material. Alongside the Cabbage Merchant's comeback, the live-action series will also bring in the likes of Toph the Earth Bender to join Aang on his journey. While no actor has been confirmed to take on the role of the blind bender as of yet, it's sure to be a coveted role for young actors looking to join the bending universe.

