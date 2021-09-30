Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Dallas Liu Is Ready to Do Right By Fans

If you haven’t heard the news yet, you should know Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a new lease on life. Like it or not, the show is getting a new live-action adaptation by the folks at Netflix, and the lead cast was made public earlier this year. This time around, netizens are hopeful Avatar will do right by them with this live-action series, and star Dallas Liu wants nothing else but the same.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Liu during press of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings. It was there the actor touched upon Avatar, and he said he wants to do right by fans because he is one himself.

“I mean, because it is such a beloved show I feel like there is some pressure to do a great job and not that I’m doubting anyone or the project at all, but this is the biggest project and the biggest role that I’ve been able to take part in now, especially leading with a character like Zuko, who’s so complex and one of, if not the favorite, one of the favorites of the show with his fire bending and his history,” Liu shared.

Continuing, the actor said he is excited to tackle Zuko given how complex the character’s character arc is. His journey was Liu’s favorite in the series, so he has a lot riding on himself to get the Fire Nation prince right.

“I’m just as much of a fan of Zuko as everyone else is. So I mean, obviously I’m excited because this is like a dream, but at the same time, it gets a little nerve-wracking. You know? To do a good job, and at the end of the day I can only do what I’m capable of, but I hope that people enjoy my performance.”

There is no doubt that Liu is a steadfast fan of Avatar, and his own attachment to Zuko runs deep. It is hard to imagine a better actor tackling the role, so fans can rest a bit easier about this Netflix project. The show has no set release date yet, but fans are eager to see its stars in character. And given how much Liu likes Zuko, it is hard to imagine his performance missing the mark.

