Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Tributes Iroh With a Heartbreaking Easter Egg

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has arrived after years of waiting. The live-action adaptation began life several years ago, so all eyes turned to Netflix this month when it went live. From Aang to Zuko and Ozai, the show brings out favorite benders to life. And if you paid very close attention, you will have spotted a heartbreaking details involving Iroh in Netflix's adaptation.

The episode in question comes midway through season one as "Into the Dark" explores Iroh's past. It is there fans are given a look at the bond Iroh shares with Zuko in light of their tense bloodline. Following Iron's travels in Omashu with Zuko, we are treated to insight in how the older fire bender fought against Ba Sing Se. And by the end of the episode, a flashback reveals Iroh's crusade for the Fire Nation ended when his son Lu Ten passed.

The scene is nothing short of depressing as Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender unpacks Lu Ten's funeral. We see Iroh sitting alone in mourning while Ozai offers cheap condolences. Zuko is the only one who stands next to Iroh in mourning, and that made fans emotional enough. So when they noticed "Leaves From the Vine" playing in the background, netizens admitted they sobbed.

After all, the instrumental inclusion of "Leaves From the Vine" is gorgeous, and the song holds a dear place in the series. The song is referenced in the original animated series, and Iroh introduces it as a Fire Nation lullaby he often sang to Lu Ten when the boy was young. In the animated series, Iroh is seen singing "Leaves From the Vine" at Lu Ten's grave to mark the boy's birthday. Performed by Iroh's late voice actor Mako Iwamatsu, "Leaves From the Vine" is one of the most emotional pieces of Avatar: The Last Airbender. And if you were listening closely, Netflix did include the lullaby in its live-action adaptation.

If you have not seen the Netflix series yet, no worries! You can catch up on season one now. As for the original series, you can binge Avatar: The Last Airbender on Paramount+ alongside The Legend of Korra.

