Avatar: The Last Airbender: Aang's Original Actor Passes the Torch to Netflix's Star

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is live, and the original actor behind Aang is now passing on the torch.

A new era has dawned upon Avatar: The Last Airbender. After years of work behind the scenes, Netflix's live-action adaptation of the hit series is now live. Despite initial hesitancy from fans, this live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender project has been met with praise. And in a recent interview, the original voice behind Aang passed the torch to his live-action counterpart.

The video comes from Netflix as the streaming service has been hyping Avatar: The Last Airbender since day one. It was there Gordon Cormier, the actor behind Aang in Netflix's adaptation, got a special video message. Zach Tyler Eisen recorded a letter for Cormier, and it was there the voice actor passed on his blessing.

literal tears in my eyes watching gordon's reaction to a message from aang's voice actor 😭😭 he’s so wholesome pic.twitter.com/aiWmoLs44r — z✶ dallas liu brainrot (@zukotruther) February 21, 2024

"I'm bummed I couldn't make it to the premiere to celebrate with you guys. But Gordon, my man. I am so stoked to see you as Aang. You seem like an infinitely cooler version of me when I was doing the character, and I just can't wait to see you bring him to life. I hope you were able to have as much fun as I did in playing him," Eisen shared.

Of course, Cormier geeked over the message, and we're sure any Avatar: The Last Airbender fan would do the same. After all, Risen is no longer involved in acting and rarely makes public appearances tied. Following their role as Aang, Eisen took a backseat to acting and has embraced the entertainment industry from behind the scenes. As Avatar: The Last Airbender has surged in popularity, interest about Eisen has spiked, and that only grew in light of Netflix's adaptation. So of course, fans are a bit weepy about Eisen's loving message to Cormier.

If you have not caught up with Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, you can check out season one right now. As for the original animated series, Eisen's performance can be found on Paramount+ as well as Netflix.

What do you think about Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender now that it is live?