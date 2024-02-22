Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Perfectly Recreates the Show's Iconic Opening

Avatar: The Last Airbender just wouldn't be the same if it didn't have its introduction. In the original Nickelodeon animated series, Aang's story would review the current situation of the bending world that would highlight the power of bending each element. Fire, water, air, and earth each got their brief chance to shine and it proves that the Netflix live-action adaptation has stuck close to the source material in re-creating the original introduction in the live-action world.

The first season is now available to stream on Netflix, letting fans of the original series compare and contrast when it comes to the two takes on the world of benders. While trailers and marketing material have shown that the showrunners for the Netflix series are diving into the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, they have also gone on record more than once to state that there will be changes made to the live-action show. One of the bigger changes made to the new series is a closer look at the Fire Nation, specifically giving more screen time to Fire Lord Ozai, played by Daniel Dae Kim. The Netflix production has also taken the opportunity to introduce Azula, Mai, and Ty Lee, much earlier than their original season two debut in the animated series.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air.

It's far too early to see whether or not Netflix's new take on Avatar: The Last Airbender will receive a second season, though the production will have plenty of material to cover if it continues. One major character that fans are dying to see is Toph, the earth bender who joins Aang's crew in the animated second season. While Azula and her Fire Nation comrades were introduced in the live-action series, Toph wasn't granted the same opportunity.

ComicBook.com's Megan Peters reviewed Netflix's new series, stating that the live-action series does justice to the original animated series, "And yes, Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series. But if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

