When Does Avatar: The Last Airbender Hit Netflix?

Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally premiering with Netflix, and the streaming service has revealed the release times for the series in several countries around the world! Ever since it was announced to be in the works a few years ago, fans have been anxious to see how the classic Avatar: The Last Airbender animated show would make the jump to live-action in a new series. Given that there was already an attempt at a live-action adaptation, there have been a ton of questions fans have had over whether or not this one will stick the landing when it premieres.

Thankfully after a few years of waiting, Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally set to release on Netflix on February 22nd around the world. It will be hitting in the middle of the evening for some, and bright and early in the morning for others. But for those wondering when to tune into the new series, Netflix has shared a handy guide of the exact times that fans around the world in various countries will be able to see it in action for themselves. You can find the break down of Avatar: The Last Airbender release times below:

Benders, here's what time the Avatar is returning to restore balance around the world! Promise you'll keep this info from the fire nation?

What Time Does Avatar: The Last Airbender Release?

Netflix breaks down the release times per country for Avatar: The Last Airbender as such:

USA: 12AM PST

Mexico: 2AM CST

Colombia: 3AM

Brazil: 5AM BRT

Argentina: 5AM

UK: 8AM

EU: 9AM CET

South Africa: 10AM

Turkey: 11AM

India: 1:30PM

Indonesia: 3PM WIB

Thailand: 3PM

Singapore: 4PM

Philippines: 4PM

Japan: 5PM

Australia 7PM AEST

Starring a core cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more, Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

Are you ready for Avatar: The Last Airbender's premiere on Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!