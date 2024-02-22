Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Today, Avatar: The Last Airbender has come to life for a new era. Netflix has released its live-action take on the hit series, and season one has taken over the Internet. From love to hate, social media is getting real about the adaptation. Now, Rotten Tomatoes has revealed its score for Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it proves the show is fresh.

The update comes from Rotten Tomatoes directly as the site has gathered a number of critic reviews. With 45 reviews gathered, the aggregate site has ranked Rotten Tomatoes with a solid 60% score. And when it comes to the audience score, Rotten Tomatoes has Avatar: The Last Airbender sitting at 76% with more than 250 reviews.

Of course, there are more reviews to come for Avatar: The Last Airbender. The show went live earlier today, and its first season feature eight packed episodes. Despite some pacing and acting critiques, fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender seem to enjoy this show's reimagining. It is an authentic take on the hit Nickelodeon series, and it makes some risky changes. Some of the edits did not land well, but for the most part, social media is giving Avatar: The Last Airbender a solid thumbs up. And even at its lowest points, the Netflix adaptation is leagues above the 2010 Hollywood adaptation for Avatar: The Last Airbender... yikes!

Here at ComicBook, we sit on the side of Team Avatar as our review of the Netflix series gave it four out of five stars. "The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. [Avatar: The Last Airbender] takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series. But if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley," our review reads. So to check out the entire review, you can find it here.

If you have not checked out Avatar: The Last Airbender yet, Netflix has its first season up now. You can also check out the original animated series on Paramount+ to check out what happens next in Aang's journey.

