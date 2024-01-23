Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Reacts to New Trailer: Watch

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be making its live-action series debut with Netflix later this year, and the cast behind it all shared their reactions to watching the trailer for the first time in a special new video! Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back with a new live-action series in just a month from the time of this writing, and Netflix is celebrating with a fresh new look at what to expect from the update to the animated series with a new trailer. But like many fans, it was also the first real look at the series for the cast behind it all as well.

Avatar: The Last Airbender recently shared the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action series ahead of its debut with Netflix, and Netflix has shared a special video showcasing how a few members of the cast reacted to seeing the new trailer for the first time. Featuring Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Prince Zuko), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Uncle Iroh), Elizabeth Yu (Azula), and Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai), you can check out the Avatar: The Last Airbender cast's reaction to Netflix's new trailer below.

The cast of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER reacting to the trailer is all of us 🥹 pic.twitter.com/KwL2Ry5v1x — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) January 23, 2024

When to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be premiering around the world with Netflix on February 22nd. The initial season of the series will be running for eight episodes, and Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

What did you think of the newest trailer for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!