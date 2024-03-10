Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Ready to Bring Toph Into Live Action

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently in the works on two more seasons, and that means it won't be too much longer until Toph makes her live-action debut! The first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender introduced new live-action takes on the original animated series, and even adapted material from the first two seasons of that animated show. Now that Netflix has confirmed that there are now two more seasons in the works for a release in the future, it means that fans of the classic will get to see all of their favorites in a new way.

Avatar: The Last Airbender's original animated series introduced one of the most popular characters in the second season, Toph, when Aang and the others headed to the Earth Kingdom to learn Earth Bending. Needing a teacher, Aang ends up recruiting Toph because it's clear that she's far more skilled than anyone else they might find along the way. With the live-action series coming back with two more seasons, it also means we'll be seeing much more of the Earth Kingdom and Toph's debut.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

When Will Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Premiere?

Following the successful debut of the first season, Netflix has announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender will be returning for both Season 2 and 3. A production start date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, nor has there been a release window or date announced for the new episodes yet. The second season will be adapting more of the second season of the original animated series as Aang learns Earth Bending, and it means Toph will be making her debut.

It's yet to be revealed who will be playing Toph in the live-action adaptation either, so there's still plenty of time to speculate over who they could possibly get for this new take on the character. There are some pretty big defining features for Toph in the animated original, but it's curious to see if Netflix's version will adhere to that considering they've changed so much from the original already.

Are you excited to see a live-action Toph in future seasons Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!