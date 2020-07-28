Avatar Fans Are Going to War Over Katara Ships All Thanks to Netflix

Thanks to Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender has been on a wild comeback ride. The streaming platform began streaming the hit Nickelodeon series earlier this summer, and fans were quick to catch up on the title. It didn't take long for newcomers to check out the show, and this influx has made the Avatar fandom bigger than ever. So you can guess what happened when Netflix stirred the pot by questioning Katara's most popular ships.

The ordeal began on social media when NX on Netflix riled fans up with a question. The official account asked whether Zuko and Katara would have made a good couple. This post immediately piqued interest as the shipping war between Katara x Zuko and Katara x Aang is still going on today. Despite the show's age, the fandom is not over the heroine's love life, and Netflix reopened the wound.

Okay time to settle something, Zuko and Katara would have made a good couple, right? Am I crazy? — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020

You can see a slew of fan-responses below as netizens defended their favorite ship. Things got so intense that Netflix admitted the comments were insane. The page put out a poll to get a better feel of the more popular ship. It was there Avatar fans went off by voting more than 24,000 times, and the results were insanely close.

After all, Zutara came in with nearly 39% while Kataang ended with 39.4% of the vote. There were a good number of none shippers who did not care for Avatar's romance, but the majority definitely has an opinion. Clearly, Netflix is a fan of Zutara, but there are thousands of fans out there who don't understand the ship. So for now, fans can dive into their ship of choice by reading any of the fan-pics written by dedicated Avatar fans.

What do you make of this Avatar debate? Do you land on a clear side or feel ambivalent instead? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!