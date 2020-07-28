Avatar Fans Are Going to War Over Katara Ships All Thanks to Netflix
Thanks to Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender has been on a wild comeback ride. The streaming platform began streaming the hit Nickelodeon series earlier this summer, and fans were quick to catch up on the title. It didn't take long for newcomers to check out the show, and this influx has made the Avatar fandom bigger than ever. So you can guess what happened when Netflix stirred the pot by questioning Katara's most popular ships.
The ordeal began on social media when NX on Netflix riled fans up with a question. The official account asked whether Zuko and Katara would have made a good couple. This post immediately piqued interest as the shipping war between Katara x Zuko and Katara x Aang is still going on today. Despite the show's age, the fandom is not over the heroine's love life, and Netflix reopened the wound.
Okay time to settle something, Zuko and Katara would have made a good couple, right? Am I crazy?— NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020
You can see a slew of fan-responses below as netizens defended their favorite ship. Things got so intense that Netflix admitted the comments were insane. The page put out a poll to get a better feel of the more popular ship. It was there Avatar fans went off by voting more than 24,000 times, and the results were insanely close.
After all, Zutara came in with nearly 39% while Kataang ended with 39.4% of the vote. There were a good number of none shippers who did not care for Avatar's romance, but the majority definitely has an opinion. Clearly, Netflix is a fan of Zutara, but there are thousands of fans out there who don't understand the ship. So for now, fans can dive into their ship of choice by reading any of the fan-pics written by dedicated Avatar fans.
What do you make of this Avatar debate? Do you land on a clear side or feel ambivalent instead? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Aang All the Way
prevnext
No she would’ve become the queen of the nation that destroyed her people 😐— Jack 🍓 (@RedLemonade42) July 27, 2020
Fighting Back
prevnext
To respond to people saying the age gap is the same between Katara and Zuko: Studies show that girls mature faster than boys mentally. So Katara is actually closer to Zuko than she is Aang. During the whole show, it’s obvious that Aang acts more like a child. Uncomfy.— Abigail Blythe🥝 (@PrincessofVO) July 27, 2020
Failing Chemistry
prevnext
zuko and katara don’t even have chemistry. horrible couple, zuko isn’t ready for relationships— 🚶🏾♂️ (@cSc_Honesty) July 27, 2020
Snap Zap Crack
prevnext
My man took a lightning bolt for her and she still went with Aang.— They call me stoopid (@YeetusMastus) July 27, 2020
Fighting Words
prevnext
the way y’all always scream about zuko’s amazing redemption but when it comes to zutara he’s still an opressor??— bobby’s whore (@litgacc) July 27, 2020
What Changed?
prevnext
I mean this was official commentary on the episodes so you can decide for yourself :-) pic.twitter.com/7SREpz2q5K— ☾ (@bluespiritbae) July 27, 2020
A Neutral Option
prevnext
Honestly, Avatar should've had no romance. The series is like amazing, but it didn't need any romance.— Poynter_Marcsman #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@poyntermarcsman) July 27, 2020
A Breakdown for Us All
prev
> Tells Aang she's "confused" about her feelings before the final battle
> Spends entire final battle with Zuko, including saving each other's lives and proving they trust each other completely
> ???
> Kisses Aang
Make it make sense.— Grant's Coping via Virtual Agriculture (@gplowe92) July 28, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.