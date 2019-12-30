Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender to Start Production in Early 2020

It has been quite some time since Avatar: The Last Airbender made its debut. The hit TV show gave Nickelodeon an entirely new reputation thanks to its thought-provoking material. Even years later, Avatar stands as one of the network’s critical darlings. Soon, Netflix will take a stab at the franchise with its own adaptation, and Avatar will begin production soon after the new year rolls in.

Recently, fans got an update on Avatar and its Netflix adaptation. It came courtesy of the Word Crafts Chitchat Podcast as the show had Jessie Flower on for an episode. The actress, who famously voted Toph in the animated series, spoke about her time with the franchise. And before the episode went to wrap, she admitted Netflix’s project was slated to kick off production in early 2020.

In fact, it seems the live-action redo will begin in February 2020. Productions on the show will begin after a New Year’s lull, so fans are hoping to get some updates on the show soon. After all, there have been no casting announcements about Avatar as of yet, and the project will need to nail its leads if it wants to succeed.

After all, this is not the first time Avatar has pursued live-action glory. In the past, the series was turned into a film under director M. Night Shymalan. While the film’s star was praised for their technical work, Avatar was panned overall for its thin casting and absurd story. Now, it seems Netflix has the chance to fix what the first adaptation set into motion, so here’s to hoping Aang can finish the job this time around.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war. One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more.